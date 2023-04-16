SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski says he wants Lionel Messi to return to the club next season.

According to Spanish media, FC Barcelona is trying to re-sign their former player this summer, while the Argentinian, who has played for Paris Saint-Germain since 2021, is also eager to return to Camp Nou, reports Xinhua.

Lewandowski expressed his hope on Saturday that he would play with Messi at Barcelona next season.

“If he comes back, it will be something amazing. Barcelona is his place. I’m not sure what will happen but I hope next season we play together,” Lewandowski told Polish media.

Barcelona is on track to retake the La Liga title, as they have a 13-point advantage over Real Madrid after 28 matches.

“Barcelona hasn’t won La Liga in the last few years, but now we’re in a good position. If we do that, many players will have great confidence,” the Pole added.

Lewandowski is La Liga’s top scorer so far this season with 17 goals.

“The FIFA World Cup in the middle of the season has complicated the situation, while people expect more and more goals from the strikers. We have to just score goals and make people happy. I’m convinced we can play even better in attack,” the 34-year-old concluded.

