Robert Lewandowski could miss the World Cup qualifier match against England as Bayern Munich may not let him go to London due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Poland coach Paulo Sousa said on Wednesday.

According to the regulations, people who return to Germany from the UK have to be quarantined. If Lewandowski flies to England to play at Wembley on March 31, he will probably be ruled out for some of Bayern’s matches, including the important match against RB Leipzig in Bundesliga, reported Xinhua .

Consequently, Bayern are not willing to give him the green light to play in London.

The Polish Football Association (PZPN) is in talks with Bayern and UEFA.

“For now, I don’t know if it will be possible for Lewandowski to play. PZPN is in contact with UEFA,” Sousa told Polish journalists.

“The attacking line of the Polish national team, compared to other positions, is strong. Lewandowski is the best footballer in the world, but we also have other players who are good,” Sousa added.

Lewandowski had told Bayern earlier this week that he is “determined to play against England”.

However, the club said that the striker has to wait as everything depends on the Covid-19 restrictions. The current rules are valid until March 28.

–IANS

kh/