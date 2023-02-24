SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Lewandowski slams ‘painful’ defeat against Manchester United

NewsWire
0
0

“We were close to beating Manchester United and that’s why the defeat in the Europa League is so painful,” FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski claimed on Friday.

On Thursday evening, Lewandowski converted a penalty to put FC Barcelona ahead, but in the second half, United scored twice to win 4-3 on aggregate in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32, reports Xinhua.

“In the first half we had the game under control, we scored and tried to attack. We still had a chance to score a second goal. The first half looked very good. In the second, Manchester United pressed us, scoring two goals. It was a hard time for us. We fought to the end,” the Pole told Viaplay on Friday.

“We are aware that this Barcelona project is in process and it’s not like in a week or a month everything will change. It was Champions League level, a quarterfinal and even a semifinal. Both Manchester United and us are in good shape and it showed. We were missing something and we need to focus on what needs to be improved now. We need to create more chances,” the forward added.

In La Liga, the team coached by Xavi Hernandez sits top with an eight-point advantage over second-placed Real Madrid.

“We focus on the domestic competition. We wanted to play in the European Cup. We were close to beating Manchester United, that’s why the defeat really hurts us but we have to look forward,” Lewandowski concluded.

20230224-235603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Champions Gokulam Kerala and Army Red through to Durand quarters

    Kerala Blasters sign Ukrainian midfielder Ivan Kaliuzhnyi on loan

    Chennai Open Golf Championship: Manu Gandas, N Thangaraja seize joint lead...

    Olympics: Brazil retain men’s football gold medal with extra time goal