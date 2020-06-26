Lewis Capaldi has been writing new music and squatting for fitness

Los Angeles, June 26 (IANS) Singer Lewis Capaldi has been trying his best to get into shape. He is currently practising squatting.

“I have been doing two things. My sweet behind, getting my little squats in. So it is squats on squats, working on my lovely bottom. And writing new music, and it is going quite well,” Capaldi quoted as a saying.

The singer has also taken up running, but he finds it “horrible”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “I go on runs, I’ve been running every morning and it’s been horrible. I am going to try to lose some weight. I’ll probably want to release the first single to my second album by the end of 2020.”

–IANS

sim/vnc/pgh