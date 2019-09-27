Lexus India launches RX 450hL

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Lexus India on Thursday launched the all-new RX450hL luxury SUV priced at Rs 99 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

According to the company, the fourth generation SUV is available for booking from October 2019.

The vehicle is powered by a BS VI compliant, 3.5-liter engine.

“RX 450hL is a self-charging hybrid electric vehicle that offers luxury, space, quietness, craftsmanship and elevates the senses with every moment of the journey,” said P.B. Venugopal, President, Lexus India.

“We take the introduction of the new RX as our continued commitment to the Indian market and a valued addition to our existing line of offerings.”

