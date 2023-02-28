New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANSlife) Lakme Fashion Week will launch its first iteration of 2023 at Jio World Garden in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex in collaboration with FDCI. The beauty and fashion spectacle will start on Thursday, March 9 with Sustainable Fashion Day and end on Sunday, March 12 with the Lakme Grand Finale.

Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, will bring to the fore a host of new, emerging, and established talent across the industry to present a world-class beauty and fashion event.

The platform in keeping with its tradition will offer two showcase areas (the Runway and the Atelier) for designers to bring their designs to life along with the Central Avenue that will play host to captivating conversations.

All showcases will continue to be live streamed across the platform’s OTT partners Jio TV and Voot and LFW and FDCI social media channels to reach the widespread Indian and global fashion audience.

The FDCI Showroom will attract buyers from across the globe helping design talent to explore business avenues and opportunities.

Harman Dhillon, Vice President, Hindustan Unilever Limited said, “As India’s first and biggest make up and premium skincare brand, Lakme has always taken pride in leading the narrative on fashion and beauty and is now raising the impact at this intersection even more at Lakme Fashion Week. We are truly looking forward to the newest edition of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Given Lakme Fashion Week is the mecca of the confluence of beauty and fashion in the country, it is here that we want to embark upon our new journey of “Unapologetically Me” – to partner the modern Indian woman to own her beauty and embrace it unapologetically. We look forward to our alliance with all the talented designers, makeup and hair artists, and models to curate a range of showstopping, unapologetic looks with our widespread portfolio and latest launches, Lakme Absolute Lip Mousse and Lakme 9to5 CC Mousse.”

Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI commented, “We are all excited to return to Mumbai with this edition of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. As we continue to foster a partnership that brings to the fore the best of talent we currently have in India in the fashion and design space, we could not be more excited to spotlight new and emerging talent as well as give a platform to established designers to bring their creativity to life. Audiences can expect never seen before manifestations of design on the runway that we are sure will contribute to a sustainable growth of fashion and nurture the industry as a whole.”

Jaspreet Chandok, Head RISE Fashion and Lifestyle said, “We are delighted to continue creating magic in fashion as we kickstart 2023 with another exciting edition in Mumbai. This season will celebrate the incredible talent presenting their work, the brand partners who continue their belief in us each season along with the new collaborators who are beginning their journey with us. Stakeholders across the industry can be assured that this season has something interesting in store for all.”

