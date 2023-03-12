New Delhi, March 12 (IANSlife) No fashion runway in Mumbai is complete without a bevvy of Bollywood beauties both on and off the ramp. The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI proved just that as Day 3 saw a number of actors take to the event. To the delight of many, it was none other than yesteryear diva Zeenat Aman, who stole the show! Aman walked as showstopper for designer for designer Shahin Mannan dressed in a red and black pant-suit, styled with a pair of shades, looking every bit the cool cat.

Shanaya Kapoor who will soon be making an appearance on the big screen walked for designer Arpita Mehta dressed in a vibrant yellow lehengas sari. Arpita’s collection was everything that style mavens would love to flaunt during their holiday sojourns this year, when they enjoy the thrill of jet setting as well as dressing up. The colours matched the mood of the line when an exciting mix of orange, acid yellow, sage green and coconut appeared in perfect harmony with pastel coconut cream, dust pink, and juicy mango. Dyson made its grand debut with designer Mehta’s collection and professional hairstylist Adhuna showcased the Dyson range that offered stylists the versatility, control and agility they need to make models runway ready.

Not one to be left behind, actor Sara Ali Khan made an appearance walking the runway for designer Punit Balana, dressed in a traditional red lehenga. Khan stated, “I am thrilled to be walking for Punit Balana and showcasing his stunning ‘Utsav’ collection, which stays true to its meaning of ‘celebration’ or ‘celebration of a joyous occasion’, Utsav highlights textures inspired by the Kalbelia community of Rajasthan, their folklore, literature and the culture that not only binds the Indian state of Rajasthan but one that also acts as a bridge between this state and Indian culture in a larger context.”

Kalki Koechlin sported 60’s style for designer Esha Amiin, channeling a hippie vibe with colourful bell bottoms, a bomber jacket and permed back hair. Koechlin told IANSlife that, “half of my wardrobe is of my grandmother’s vintage clothes and I am always being go to be happy with classics.” The actress who will be seen in Gold Fish which is scheduled for a summer said what she admired most about Esha Amiin is, “she is not afraid to experiment and I love the layering in the outfit specially I am wearing and the fact that it is so relevant to today’s timing where everything is mixed together and we just can’t tell the difference between reality and fantasy anymore.”

Actress Athiya Shetty was the striking showstopper for designer Namrata Joshipura, who returned to LFW after a hiatus of 7 years. Alluring in a deep wine signature NJ jumpsuit, Athiya glided on the ramp with her statuesque presence. Cut-out drapes created the perfect body con statement for a high glam impact. Inspired by the concept of artificial intelligence, “The First Order”, the collection featured a post-modern disco elegance, blending classic styles with contemporary flair. Each ensemble was carefully crafted with the finest modern fabrics, showcasing Joshipura’s expertise in creating stunning drapes, twists, and cutouts. The colour palette was a sumptuous display of cerulean blues, forest greens, and saturated classic reds.

Athiya stated, “Walking for Namrata Joshipura’s collection at Lakme Fashion Week was truly special for me, as it marked a reunion with the designer after 2016. Namrata is a master of her craft and her vision for this collection is revolutionary – it’s a beautiful amalgamation of luxury, elegance and a futuristic outlook, fueled by the power of data and AI. It’s exciting to see fashion evolve with the times, and I’m honoured to have been a part of this journey and walk for Namrata Joshipura.”

Uorfi Javed made a bold appearance in a blue bodysuit and cape by Namrata Joshipura. The suite featured 5000 hand embellished crystals stitched over tulle.

