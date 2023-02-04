BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

LG brings Apple services to webOS-equipped smart TVs

NewsWire
0
0

Electronics company LG has added Apple services to smart TVs equipped with its custom software ecosystem ‘webOS’.

LG manufactures and sells TVs but it also provides a webOS Hub, which is used by manufacturers to add an LG “brain” to their smart TVs, reports AppleInsider.

Now, the company has updated its hub to include Apple services like Apple TV, Apple Music, AirPlay and HomeKit.

Users can use the Apple TV application, which also gives them access to the Apple TV+ streaming service, and the Apple Music application is being added which includes the time-synced lyrics feature.

AirPlay and Homekit are also added in the upgrade, however, they are only available on webOS Hub 2.0, which is used in OLED TVs and UHD TVs.

The update is rolling out now in more than 100 countries and regions, the report said.

20230204-120003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Leather industry should target net-zero carbon footprint : Jitendra Singh

    GIC Re logs PAT of Rs 2,005 cr, cuts underwriting loss

    Kerala to observe 2022 as Year of Tourism: Official

    Isha Ambani announces launch of FMCG business this year