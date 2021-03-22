A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority was held on Monday afternoon to discuss the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired the review meeting that was attended by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officials from different civic authorities.

Sources told IANS that the DDMA was likely to take a decision on continuing with the strategy of cluster-based surveillance and ramping up vaccine coverage with special emphasis on marginalised sections without access to digital platforms.

Sources also told IANS that the DDMA is likely to put some restrictions regarding the upcoming Holi festival and gatherings at marketplaces.

Earlier, talking to mediapersons before the meeting, Health Minister Jain appealed to the people people of Delhi to follow protocols during the Holi festival.

The national capital has witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases with Delhi reporting more than 800 new infections for last two days.

On Sunday, the city recorded 823 news cases. The daily positivity rate has jumped to 1.03 per cent against 0.93 per cent last week.

