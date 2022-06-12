Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the Asola-Bhatti Mines forest area on Sunday and directed the officials to prepare a master plan within 30 days for rejuvenation and redevelopment of the area.

A plan has been formed to develop the existing 14 pits (small and large) in the area which could be used appropriately for groundwater enrichment and water harvesting with a holding capacity of nearly 800 million gallons of water.

The officials have been directed to use many big and small pits situated in the forest area, trenches as reservoirs for collection of rainwater and to conserve water due to floods, waterlogging and water passing from drains.

The officials have been instructed to prepare a master plan for groundwater enrichment and to develop this forest area as eco-tourism site.

The master plan will be prepared by a committee of officers of the concerned departments in consultation with experts and institutions.

The government officials said, “The water flowing from the upper reaches of the low-lying areas during the monsoon in the protected forest area creates a situation of water logging and is filled with flood water. Apart from this, the drains flowing outside the forest area get filled up exceeding its capacity during the monsoon and cause waterlogging in the low-lying populated regions in the area.”

The officials have been instructed to stop the water flowing above the area by constructing a dam and then pour this water into the pits identified with the help of pressure pumping.

Similarly, instructions were given to find ways to transport water due to waterlogging and flood water from rainwater in nearby areas and populated areas to these ditches into pits through various channels and pumping.

Apart from this, instructions have been given to plant one lakh flowering trees in this area which include Moringa, Chembu or Honey Tree, Jamun and special species of bamboo etc. are undertaken.

The master plan envisages development and construction of butterfly trails, wildlife trails, cycle tracks, walking tracks, bird-watching sites and ropeways etc. to develop a world class tourist destination in the capital of India.

On May 31, the Lieutenant Governor, after visiting the area, had asked the officials to deliberate upon the above measures after a meeting between the Delhi Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor in which it was decided to conduct a joint tour of the region.

