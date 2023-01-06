INDIA

LG constitutes Delhi State Haj Committee for 3 years

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has constituted the Delhi State Haj Committee for a period of three years with immediate effect.

“ln exercise of the powers under rule 3(2) of the Delhi State Haj Committee

Rules, 2006 and the power of ‘State Government’ entrusted under section 24i) of the Haj Committee Act, 2002, the Lt. Governor, NCT of Delhi hereby constitutes the Delhi State Haj Committee with the following persons as the members under the various categories, for a period of three years with immediate effect,” said the notification from the LG Secretariat.

The Delhi State Haj Committee comprises one member of Parliament, two members from Delhi Legislative Assembly, one Muslim member from local body, one Muslim member with the knowledge of Muslim theology and one Muslim member from Muslim voluntary organisation.

The members for the Delhi State Haj Committee include MP Gautam Gambhir, two MLAs – Abdul Rehman and Haji Yunus, local body member Naziya Danish from ward no 189, one member Mohammad Saad as person with knowledge of Muslim theology and Kausar Jahan from Muslim voluntary organisation in the field of public administration, finance, education and social work.

