It might not be so far in the future that you will be able to watch a movie on a rollable screen that is automatically extended downwards or check traffic or weather conditions on a transparent screen on a window while on the go.

South Korean panel maker LG Display Co showed off futuristic panels at CES 2023, including a clear-as-glass OLED screen, which it said could be commercialised in just a few years.

One of the industry’s leading innovators, LG Display, set up a booth specialised in cutting-edge automotive panels for the first time at the world’s biggest tech show that kicked off earlier in the day in Las Vegas, reports Yonhap news agency.

The company said a huge growth potential lies in the global automotive panel business, as demand has risen sharply in recent years due to the popularity of electric vehicles and better connectivity and electronics in vehicles.

The automotive display market is forecast to grow 8.7 percent annually to reach $10.5 billion in 2025, according to research firm Omdia.

LG Display’s self-driving concept car is fitted with a 18-inch slidable automotive OLED panel, a 55-inch transparent OLED panel on the side window and the world’s largest 57-inch automotive LCD display that covers the full dashboard. Its plastic OLED reduces power consumption and weight, the company said, making it a perfect component for electric vehicles.

P-OLED’s thin and light structure also allows great flexibility in designing the dashboard, it added.

The car also boasts what the company touted as an “invisible” in-vehicle speaker called the Thin Actuator Sound Solution.

Measuring 150 millimetres (mm) in width and 90 mm in height, the thin and light speaker can be installed almost hidden inside a car and still ensure stereo sound quality, according to LG Display.

20230107-180004