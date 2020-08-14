LG Display to lead borderless monitor display market in 2021: Report

Seoul, Aug 14 (IANS) LG Display Co is expected to make up one-third of global borderless PC monitor panel production next year, leading the fast-growing market, a report showed on Friday.

LG Display’s borderless monitor display production capacity is projected to increase from 33.06 million units this year to 34.2 million units in 2021, accounting for 33.5 per cent market share, according to a report from market researcher Omdia, Yonhap news agency reported.

Global borderless monitor display production is expected to reach 102 million units in 2021.

Borderless monitors refer to frameless monitors, or thin-bezel monitors, that give a more immersive feeling to users.

Global borderless monitor panel shipments reached around 64 million units last year, but they are expected to reach 90 million units this year.

Industry observers said LG Display is likely to maintain its leading status in the market with its technological prowess.

In its second-quarter earnings announcement, LG Display said it will stay in the LCD market, even though the company is bulking up its OLED business.

The company added it will focus on LCD panels for IT devices such as monitors.

Meanwhile, LG Display’s domestic rival, Samsung Display Co., was projected to have little presence in the borderless monitor panel market after the company announced its exit from the LCD market.

According to Omdia, Samsung Display is reportedly in talks with China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co. on the sale of its LCD plant in Suzhou, China.

