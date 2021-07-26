LG Electronics on Monday unveiled its upgraded wireless earbuds with enhanced sound and hygiene features as the tech giant eyes to increase wearable sales.

Three new models of the LG TONE Free — TONE-TFP9, TONE-TFP8 and TONE-TFP5 — were launched in South Korea with prices ranging from 169,000 won ($146) to 249,000 won.

They will be available in North America and Europe later this month.

In collaboration with Ergonomic Design Technology Lab at POSTECH, a leading science technology university in South Korea, the company analysed hundreds of people’s ears and came up with a better design, reports Yonhap news agency.

The new canal-type earbud weighs only 5.2 grams, 0.4 grams lighter than the previous models.

With three microphones in each earbud, all three models are equipped with active noise cancellation and advanced sound technology from Meridian Audio, the renowned British audio solutions provider.

“With larger, upgraded drivers and diaphragms featuring silicone edging allowing for more flexibility and movement, the new TONE Free models now deliver more powerful bass without compromising clarity or detail,” LG said.

The TONE-TFP9 and TONE-TFP8 models come with a UVnano charging case that uses ultraviolet light to disinfect germs on the earbuds’ inner mesh.

The premium TONE-TFP9 model also features Plug&Wireless, which allows users to use the product even if an audio device does not support Bluetooth.

A single charge of its new models will deliver up to 10 hours of playback time. The charging case will also provide up to an hour of listening time with a five-minute quick charge.

