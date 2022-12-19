LG Electronics said on Monday it will present its environmental, social and governance, or ESG, vision at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas early next month.

The South Korean company will share its sustainability efforts at the Better Life for All zone at CES 2023, set to run from January 5-8, in an industry-wide trend to emphasise sustainable development through recycling and eco-friendly products, according to Yonhap news agency.

LG’s display will be comprised of three sections — For the Planet, For People and Our Commitment — and include four finalists of the company’s inaugural Life’s Good Award for innovators who make positive impact on a better and safer planet, the company said.

Its exhibition will offer Braille for people with visual impairments and will be positioned to allow easy access to people who use wheelchairs.

LG plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent from the 2017 levels and to offer accessibility features for all of its products by 2025.

The company will return to a full-offline event at next year’s global technology show, a switch from this year’s virtual tour that met with mixed responses from visitors.

At CES 2022, LG virtually presented its new consumer electronics products, ranging from an indoor gardening gadget to a duel filter air purifier, in the 2,000-square-foot eco-friendly booth constructed of materials that were upcycled, recycled or recyclable.

Visitors needed to download a mobile application to be able to scan photos at kiosks and see the 3-D rendering of LG appliances. While it was designed to reduce in-person presentation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some people expressed frustration about downloading the large app and lack of interpersonal interaction.

LG will provide more details about its exhibition later this month.

