BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

LG Energy swings to profit on strong EV battery demand

NewsWire
0
0

LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) said on Wednesday it shifted to the black in the third quarter from a year earlier on the back of robust demand in electric vehicle (EV) batteries and a weaker Korean won currency.

The battery maker said it will continue its focus on North America, a fast-growing EV market, and step up to build stable supply chains for raw materials to meet the requirements in the new US policy on EV and green energy.

Net profit came to 187.7 billion won ($131.3 million), swinging from a loss of 205.8 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Operating income reached 521.9 billion for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 372.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 89.9 percent to 7.64 trillion won, the largest quarterly number, reports Yonhap news agency.

“EV battery output for customers in North America and Europe increased, and the supply of ESS (energy storage system) products for power grids in North America began in earnest,” LGES CFO Lee Chang-sil said.

“The reflection of raw materials price hikes in the selling prices improved productivity, and the favorable foreign exchange rate from a strong dollar also contributed to improving the bottom line,” he added.

LGES also revised up its revenue forecast for this year to 25 trillion won, from the last estimate of 22 trillion won, given the burgeoning EV demand, especially from the United States.

The world’s second-largest battery manufacturer counts Tesla, General Motors and Ford Motors as its clients, among others.

The battery maker announced a plan to build its second cylindrical battery plant in the US state, but later said it was rethinking the project amid rising costs.

20221026-181006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paradigm change in urban sector policies on cards

    RBI’s monetary policy, upcoming Q2 results’ expectations lift equities (Ld)

    Kerala Tourism in aggressive marketing mode in Oman, Bahrain

    Kia enters into India’s EV market; to bring EV6 to India