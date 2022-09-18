ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

LG inaugurates multipurpose cinema halls at J&K’s Pulwama, Shopian

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated multipurpose cinema halls in Pulwama and Shopian districts on Sunday.

“Today is a historic day for J&K UT. Multipurpose Cinema Halls at Pulwama and Shopian will offer facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth,” he said.

Students, youths and people from all walks of life gathered at the new multipurpose cinema halls at Drussu Pulwama and MC Shopian to witness the event.

Establishment of cinemas at district headquarters has been undertaken by the government’s Mission Youth Department in collaboration with the district administration.

Cinema halls in Anantnag, Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Reasi will be inaugurated soon.

The Lt Governor dedicated the multipurpose cinema halls of Pulwama and Shopian to the people, especially the younger generation of Kashmir who have waited for a long time for this moment.

He shared the government’s vision to establish similar multipurpose cinema halls in every district of the UT under Mission Youth.

“Cinema is a powerful creative medium which reflects culture, values and aspirations of the people. It opens the door to the world of knowledge, new discoveries, enables people to get a better understanding of each-other’s culture,” he said.

J&K has a long association with the world of cinema. The new film policy and facilities created has once again made J&K the favourite shooting destination and brought back the golden era of film-making in the UT, Sinha said.

20220918-194803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J Balvin quick to admit he’s not Afro-Latino despite winning Afro-Latino...

    Sachin-Jigar: We hope great songs come out of our experimentations

    Rakulpreet’s motto: Laugh as much as you breathe

    Urvashi Rautela tries ‘Lucknowi accent’ for web series