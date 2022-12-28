SCI-TECHWORLD

LG Innotek will reveal new camera module at CES 2023

Major supplier of mobile camera modules LG Innotek has announced that it will introduce a new ‘optical telephoto zoom camera module’ at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The module is a micro-component created for the smartphones by integrating the telescopic camera functions that were typically applied to the professional camera such as digital single lens reflex (DSLR) and mirrorless cameras, the company said in a blogpost on Monday.

It will be mounted on the back side of the smartphone to enable the image and video to be taken without sacrificing image quality even when zooming from a long distance.

“By applying LG Innotech’s optical telephoto zoom camera module to the smartphone, optical zoom filming is possible in the high-magnification of 4-9 times section,” the company said.

Digital zoom magnifies the size of the image to have serious quality degradation, whereas the optical zoom camera moves the lens directly to zoom the subject which maintains high image quality.

The existing ‘fixed zoom module’ “enables optical zoom camera filming only in the specific magnification, and digital zoom is applied to other magnification sections”.

“The demand for optical zoom module by the global customers are increasing, and LG Innotek’s strategy is to preoccupy the market quickly by emphasising the differentiated technology,” the company said.

LG Innotek also mentioned that it is working closely with Qualcomm Technologies “to optimise software for optical continuous zoom that will be applied to the new premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform”.

