South Korean tech giant LG has introduced a new 4K Smart Monitor that will offer a new productivity tool with a tonne of functions to enhance remote work.

The new Smart Monitor is priced at $499 that features a 31.5-inch display, a built-in USB-C hub providing power and ports for your work laptop, and comes with a desk-mounting and height-adjustable Ergo Stand.

The LG Smart Monitor is more like a TV because it supports the company’s Bluetooth Magic remote which is sold separately, runs webOS just like LG smart TVs, and has support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, reports The Verge.

It also has two HDMI ports, a USB-C uplink with 65W power delivery for a laptop, three USB 2.0 ports for peripherals, and built-in Ethernet.

Moreover, there are no built-in webcams or fast USB 3.0 connectors, but you could easily connect your own.

If you like, you may also rotate the monitor vertically, but bear in mind that this stand doesn’t offer the usual desktop standing position and needs to be mounted to a desk, according to the report.

Additionally, users may add streaming apps like Netflix, and because there is a GeForce Now app in the webOS store, it should enable cloud gaming as well.

However, the new Smart Monitor is similar in concept to the ‘StanbyMe’ touchscreen display LG launched last year with its built-in streaming but with more resolution and no touch capabilities, said the report.

