‘LG office refused to give time for appointment to CM Kejriwal’

After a series of letters between Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over “conflict-free governance” on Monday, the LG’s office has refused an appointment till Friday, sources said on Tuesday.

“The LG had invited the CM for discussion over existing conflict over governance powers yesterday (Monday). CM had immediately written back accepting the invite and sought an appointment today (Tuesday). Refusing a timely appointment, LG Office said that the LG does not have time to meet the CM before Friday 4 p.m.,” a source said.

The Delhi LG had written to Kejriwal on Monday for regular meeting “in the interest of consciously deliberative and conflict free governance of the city”. “We used to meet regularly till October 2022, where after you expressed your inability to meet due to your preoccupation with State Assembly and Municipal Elections,” Saxena had said in the letter.

“Now, that the same are over, it will be in the fitness of things that such meetings are resumed in the interest of consciously deliberative and conflict free governance of the City, in the interest of its people,” he added.

Responding to this letter, CM Kejriwal had accepted the invitation, saying: “I will fix up a convenient time with your office.”

