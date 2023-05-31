BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

LG partners Canadian startup to develop AI chips

NewsWire
0
0

LG Electronics and Canadian AI computing startup Tenstorrent said on Wednesday they are working together to develop next-generation chips that could potentially power the South Korean tech company’s smart consumer appliances and automotive products.

Tenstorrent, founded in 2016, builds computers for artificial intelligence (AI). CEO Jim Keller is a microprocessor engineer, best known for his work at AMD and Apple, reports Yonhap news agency.

The collaboration is expected to boost “AI-enhanced features and high-performance computing in LG’s future premium TVs, high-performance automotive chips and other smart products,” the Toronto-based tech company said.

“This collaboration is just the beginning. Tenstorrent’s market leading AI and RISC-V CPU technologies will strengthen SoC competitiveness of LG’s future products, while our longtime proven video codec technology will help Tenstorrent take control of data center high-performance processor markets,” said Byoung-hoon Kim, CTO of LG.

“Chiplets will be tested through this collaboration to see whether they can become a technology platform of collaboration. Tenstorrent and LG will share technology road maps and keep extending the scope of collaboration,” Kim added.

LG has stepped up its efforts to diversify its business portfolio in recent years, aggressively advancing into the electric vehicle (EV) component business, robotics and EV charging services, among others.

Its shares hit a 52-week high to close at 124,900 won on Tuesday over the rosy growth prospects for its future businesses.

20230531-171603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adani group subsidiary to indirectly acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV, makes...

    IIFL group dealer found guilty in front-running case, 5-year ban imposed

    Rains, festive season, high fuel prices send veggie prices soaring

    Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas