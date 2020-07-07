LG Polymers CEO among 12 arrested over Vizag gas leak mishap

Visakhapatnam, July 7 (IANS) The police on Tuesday arrested 12 officials and personnel of LG Polymers in connection with the styrene gas leak tragedy near Vizag that left 12 dead and hundreds hospitalised in May this year. Police Commissioner R.K. Meena said that the arrested persons include the CEO and two Directors of the company.

The development comes on the heels of the probe report that was submitted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Moha Reddy by the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Monday.

The HPC probe report had listed several lapses on the part of the LG Polymers management, which led to the styrene gas leakage, resulting in the deaths of 12 persons in the vicinity of the chemical factory located on the outskirts of the city.

The mishap had occurred on May 7 when operations were being resumed following relaxation in the nationwide lockdown measures.

