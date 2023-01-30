Cutting red tape and restrictive practices in compassionate appointments provided to dependents of police personnel, who died in harness, Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has overruled the Delhi Police and granted approval for appointment of three such beneficiaries.

Applications for appointment of three beneficiaries on compassionate grounds – Rakesh Kumar for the post of Constable (Driver), Ajay Kumar for the post of Constable (Driver) and Jitendra Bhadoria for the post of Constable (Executive) – were rejected by Delhi Police on the ground of the applicants being overage.

However, the LG, in exercise of the power under rule 30 of Delhi Police (Appointment and Recruitment) Rules, 1980, has relaxed the prescribed age criterion and directed issuing appointment letters to all the beneficiaries. Of these three applicants, Rakesh Kumar and Ajay Kumar had appealed to the LG seeking age relaxation of five months each while the other beneficiary Jitendra Bhadoria had sought six months age relaxation.

While granting the age relaxation, LG Saxena underlined that the deceased police personnel have left behind widows, old age parents, young children and unmarried daughters, and it was important and in interest of natural justice that such factors, including the families financial conditions are taken into consideration while deciding cases of compassionate appointment, said LG Secretariat.

The LG also noted that a large number of posts reserved for appointment on compassionate ground were lying vacant. He was informed that 115 posts of Constable (Executive) and 28 posts of Constable (Driver) were vacant against whom the LG has allowed these three appointments.

