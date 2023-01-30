INDIA

LG relaxes norms for compassionate appointments, overrules Delhi Police decision

NewsWire
0
0

Cutting red tape and restrictive practices in compassionate appointments provided to dependents of police personnel, who died in harness, Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has overruled the Delhi Police and granted approval for appointment of three such beneficiaries.

Applications for appointment of three beneficiaries on compassionate grounds – Rakesh Kumar for the post of Constable (Driver), Ajay Kumar for the post of Constable (Driver) and Jitendra Bhadoria for the post of Constable (Executive) – were rejected by Delhi Police on the ground of the applicants being overage.

However, the LG, in exercise of the power under rule 30 of Delhi Police (Appointment and Recruitment) Rules, 1980, has relaxed the prescribed age criterion and directed issuing appointment letters to all the beneficiaries. Of these three applicants, Rakesh Kumar and Ajay Kumar had appealed to the LG seeking age relaxation of five months each while the other beneficiary Jitendra Bhadoria had sought six months age relaxation.

While granting the age relaxation, LG Saxena underlined that the deceased police personnel have left behind widows, old age parents, young children and unmarried daughters, and it was important and in interest of natural justice that such factors, including the families financial conditions are taken into consideration while deciding cases of compassionate appointment, said LG Secretariat.

The LG also noted that a large number of posts reserved for appointment on compassionate ground were lying vacant. He was informed that 115 posts of Constable (Executive) and 28 posts of Constable (Driver) were vacant against whom the LG has allowed these three appointments.

20230130-214004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dalit man beaten to death for ‘stealing’ guava in UP

    ‘Heropanti 2’ new poster presents Tiger Shroff in suave avatar

    Deep neural networks see same as humans but differently: IISc study

    Mercury surge in Kerala, IMD predicts 2-3 degree rise