The allegations made by the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia regarding transfer of PWD Secretaries in Delhi are habitually false, misleading and exhibits utter and unfortunate lack of knowledge of procedures and ground realities, an LG Secretariat official said on Monday.

Sisodia had accused the LG of stalling the infrastructure projects in the national capital by transferring the Public Works Department (PWD) secretary every six months.

“The statement has been issued to divert attention of the people from the utter failure of PWD under the AAP Government, which has resulted in the pathetic condition of roads in the city and non-completion of works on various projects and absence of any new initiative,” said a source.

The source said that Sisodia who says that “Delhi LG shuffled PWD Secretary every six months” is not even aware of the very basic fact that the LG has taken charge just 9 months back.

“In quoting constitutional provisions and judgements of Supreme Court, Sisodia has again resorted to a nefarious exercise that has become the hallmark of every statement issued by the chief minister, ministers and AAP spokespersons wherein patently false and imaginary statements are attributed to LG with regards to court orders and constitutional provisions,” the official added.

All such references are made with the sole objective of influencing the currently reserved judgement of the Supreme Court in the services matter, he further added.

“Ever since V.K. Saxena took over as Lt. Governor on May 26, 2022, not a single officer serving as secretary (PWD) has been transferred by him during the past 9 months. On September 16, 2022, H Rajesh Prasad, serving as principal secretary was relieved from GNCTD for serving in Jammu & Kashmir by GoI. On February 15, 2023, Vikas Anand serving as secretary (PWD) was relieved from GNCTD to enable the officer to join GoI as joint secretary for which he had been empanelled and had subsequently applied for serving as joint secretary in the Centre,” the LG Secretariat source said.

Such relieving of officers in any cadre is done as per laid down procedures and norms of DoPT and additionally the MHA, which is the cadre controlling authority in case of the AGMUT cadre, said official, adding that the transfers or relieving are not done as per anybody’s whims and fancies, as Sisodia desires for himself.

