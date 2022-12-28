SCI-TECHWORLD

LG to develop next-gen smart home appliances that can track sleep

NewsWire
0
0

LG Electronics has partnered with Asleep, a South Korean sleep-tech AI startup specialising in sleep diagnosis, to develop customised next-generation smart home appliances optimised for customers’ sleep conditions.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for ‘sleep research cooperation’ that will work to develop new smart home appliances, including refrigerators, TVs, air conditioners and washing machines that integrate Asleep’s AI technology that diagnoses sleep stages based on users’ breathing sounds during sleep.

Asleep diagnoses sleep stages through breathing sounds during sleep and provide various sleep services based on AI technology, according to the company.

With the startup’s technology, users can track their four sleep stages — wake, light, deep and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep — using a speaker-equipped device like a smartphone or smart TV.

LG said it plans to integrate such technology into other products to manufacture various sleep pattern-tracking devices.

Asleep plans to showcase its sleep-tracking technology at the world’s premier electronics exhibition, CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023, to be held in Las Vegas next month.

Moreover, LG will also showcase its newly launched 240Hz UltraGear gaming monitors at CES 2023.

The two models come in 27-inch and 45-inch variants which offer a speedy 240Hz refresh rate.

The 45-inch version even offers a curved display with an 800R curvature.

20221228-123003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2023 looks another worst year for BYJU’s as its problems just...

    India’s entertainment & media industry to reach Rs 4,30,401 cr by...

    itel launches A49, India’s most affordable smartphone with 6.6-inch HD+ waterdrop...

    YEAREND INTERVIEW: ISRO chief promises a booster riding on an eventful...