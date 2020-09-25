LG to launch rotating-screen phone in S Korea on Oct 6

Seoul, Sep 25 (IANS) The new dual-screen smartphone from LG Electronics is expected to go on sale in South Korea on October 6, industry insiders have said, as the tech firm aims to boost its handset sales in the domestic market.

The Wing will hit local shelves with a price tag of $940, according to officials with telecom operators here.

LG announced there will be no preorder reservations for the Wing, reports Yonhap news agency.

Instead, the company will hold a promotion for the full month of October, which gives Wing buyers a 70 percent discount coupon if they have to replace the display of the phone within two years after purchase.

The Wing, which was unveiled last week, is highlighted by its two separate displays, with the main screen swiveling 90 degrees horizontally to reveal a secondary screen under it and creating a T-shape design.

It is equipped with “gimbal motion camera” technology with six motion sensors, which gives a great level of stabilization especially when users shoot videos with the device.

The domestic launch of the Wing falls on the same date of the preorder reservations opening of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) smartphone.

The budget model of the Galaxy S20 family was unveiled on Wednesday. Samsung said the Galaxy S20 FE will go on sale in South Korea in mid-October.

