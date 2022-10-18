South Korean technology conglomerate LG Electronics has showcased a new smart monitor that comes with built-in webOS streaming functionality to complement its 32-inch 4K panel with AirPlay 2 support, and USB-C connectivity.

According to 9To5Toys, the new LG smart monitor, likely to be priced at $499.99, is expected to launch soon.

Moreover, the monitor supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 network protocol, which allows users to stream audio or video over a network from an Apple device to another. Specifically, AirPlay 2 lets people stream audio to multiple devices at once.

With AirPlay 2, Apple customers can mirror their iPhone or Mac screen and stream video from compatible apps, as well as stream audio from the monitor’s two 5W stereo speakers.

The new monitor comes in a white finish instead of the usual black plastic bezels. Its 32-inch 4K panel is supported by a pair of HDMI ports as well as single USB-A input and Gigabit Ethernet.

The monitor comes with an ergonomic stand from LG called the Ergo stand that users can position to a preferred height, angle, and distance, the report said.

The monitor weighs around 24.5 pounds and supports a voltage of 240 Volts AC.

20221018-145803