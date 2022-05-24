With the aim to expand its TV lineup in the country, LG Electronics on Tuesday announced the availability of its highly anticipated 2022 OLED TVs in India at a starting price of Rs 89,990.

The company has also unveiled its much anticipated Rollable OLED TV at Rs 7,500,000.

“The unique offerings of our latest lineup demonstrate our perseverance to deliver differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about our consumer’s home entertainment space while once again confirming LG’s leadership in the premium TV market,” Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India, said in a statement.

“OLED TV portfolio is expanded to address various segments of consumers and with our new line up we are confident of strengthening our market leadership in OLED TV,” Kim added.

The company said the 2022 OLED lineup has introduced the widest range of OLED TVs, from the OLED 246 cm (97-inch) extending to the 106 cm (42-inch) OLED TV. In addition to this, LG also introduced the LG OLED evo in their C2 series.

LG OLED evo TVs offer exceptional clarity and detail, for lifelike images that provide a real lifelike experience, the company added.

Housed with the latest processor to boost audio quality via the AI Sound Pro feature, the company mentioned that Alpha 9 Gen 5 AI processor will allow OLED TV to up-mix 2-channel audio to a virtual 7.1.2 sound allowing users to hear sound from above and behind.

20220524-145804