South Korean tech giant LG Electronics on Tuesday announced the 2021 lineup of OLED, QNED, Nano Cell and UHD TVs in India, starting at Rs 50,990.

The LG OLED TVs in 8K and 4K resolution are available in 121 cms, 139 cms, 164 cms, 194 cms, 210 cms and 223 cms at a starting price of Rs 1,44,990. The LG QNED series, in 8K and 4K resolution, are available in 164, 194 and 218 cm, with a starting range of Rs 266,990.

The LG Nanocell TVs (4K resolution) have been designed in 108, 126, 139, 164, 189 and 218 cm and will start from Rs 63,990. The 4K UHD AI ThinQ models will be available in sizes 108, 126, 139, 151, 164, 177 and 189 cms starting at Rs 50,990.

“The 2021 range of televisions by LG is loaded with powerful new features, making it the perfect choice for watching sports, playing video games and binge watching your favourite show or movie,” Gireesan Gopi, Business Head, Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India, said in a statement.

“This year, LG has brought about some remarkable innovations in the design of not just in our televisions but also in our user interface tools as new webOS 6.0. The lineup of this year features OLED Evo, which we at LG proudly describe as ‘our best OLED ever’. The latest lineup expands on our already vast range of Smart TVs available for consumers across price points,” Gopi added.

The latest version of the intuitive smart TV platform features built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, offering access to many of the most popular streaming apps.

Experience the wonders of artificial intelligence as only an LG TV comes with AI ThinQ, an innovative and intelligent design to control your TV and appliances in one’s home. It runs on voice commands and opens up new possibilities for comfort and luxury.

The home screen has been redesigned to show everything worth watching, all in one place.

LG’s New Magic Remote comes with an ergonomic design that’s easy to hold and a point and scroll system that allows faster searching, the company said.

The remote comes with dedicated hot keys for popular content and AI service providers, allowing users to jump to their favourite services with just a quick push of a button.

–IANS

vc/bg