Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena visited the banks of the Yamuna River on Wednesday to assess the situation and the preparedness of agencies.

Briefing him, Central Water Commission’s JE Deepak Sagar said that the water level of the Yamuna was recorded at 207.95 meters at 9 p.m. The continuously rising water of the Yamuna has caused sleepless nights for the residents of areas along its banks.

Inspecting the area to assess the situation, Saxena said that National Disaster Response Force teams were already deployed to assist in case of any emergencies.

“I appeal to the people of the city not to panic… those who are stuck in flooded areas. We are here to help them. The NDRF team will assist people in all districts, and I have also requested people to move to relief camps,” he said.

The Lt Governor also said that senior police officials (DCPs) of the districts were briefed to make arrangements for the safety of the people.

He also noted that water cannot be stored at the Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana since it is not a dam. He said that in Delhi, there are two barrages — one at ITO and another at different locations — where water cannot be stored and has to be released.

