Liam Gallagher obsessed with brushing his teeth
Los Angeles, Sep 10 (IANS) Rockstar Liam Gallagher admits being obsessed with brushing his teeth.
In an interview to “The Sun” newspaper, the ex-frontman of the now-disbanded cult rock band Oasis revealed that that he picks at his pearls whenever he can, and even takes a toothbrush with him when he goes out, reports “femalefirst.co.uk”.
“I’m constantly brushing my teeth. Whenever I walk past a toothbrush I’ll have a little go, quick tidy. I take one out with me as well. I had one last time I went to City and Arsenal. The security geezer asked me what it was for. I said, ‘Because the red wine’s good at Arsenal and I’ll be getting stuck into it in hospitality. And I don’t want to look like I’ve eaten a plum’.Especially when people are asking you for f***ing selfies every two seconds,” Gallagher admitted.
–IANS
sim/vnc