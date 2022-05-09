ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Liam Gallagher quits partying for a month ahead of solo shows

The former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher is giving up alcohol for a month to prepare for his huge solo shows at Knebworth.

Gallagher is known for his wild partying ways but ahead of his two huge solo shows at Knebworth House in Herfordshire on June 3 and 4, he’s determined to “stay out of trouble” and be in the best shape possible for the gigs, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Gallagher said: “I’ve got a month to prepare for Knebworth so I’m going to stay out of trouble, stay in the house, chill out, eat well, do some exercise, and not drink alcohol or do any of that nonsense. As you get older you’ve got to prepare right for these gigs.

“You can’t be going there like you’re 20 otherwise it’ll sound s*** and people pay a lot of money, so I’ve got to prepare right.”

The 49-year-old singer reassured fans he isn’t changing his lifestyle for good and will have “plenty of time” to celebrate once the gigs are over with.

He added to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “There’s plenty of time to get p***** and get high, do that later on.”

Gallagher “can’t wait” for the two headline shows and thinks it is “amazing” he can still attract such huge crowds so far into his career.

He said: “It’s amazing that I’m still doing that stuff at 50 and that people still want to come and see me. It’s going to be different, it’s going to be amazing, it’s going to be biblical, the weather is going to be amazing.”

“Obviously it’s not Oasis but I’ll be playing Oasis songs, we’re going to come at it from a different angle and I can’t wait, man. If people want it, then they’re going to get it, it’s as simple as that. People bought the tickets so you’ve got to do the gigs. I can’t wait, it’s going to be mega.”

