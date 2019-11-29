Liam Hemsworth just learned he is a ‘thirst trap’

Los Angeles, Dec 3 (IANS) Actor Liam Hemsworth has learnt a new term — “thirst trap”.

The “Hunger Games” actor shared a picture of himself and his dog Dora to Instagram, professing his love for the canine. “@hemsworthluke captured this moment of me and my best friend Dora. Good god I love this dog,” he captioned the photo, giving his older brother Luke Hemsworth photo credit, reports eonline.com.

Liam’s “Isn’t It Romantic” co-star Adam DeVine left a comment saying: “Thirst TRAP”.

Liam didn’t know what a thirst trap was. He responded to his co-star, writing, “@andybovine I just googled thirst trap. 100% true.”

This isn’t the first time that Dora has made an appearance on Liam’s Instagram.

Last week, the star shared another selfie with his pup during their trip to the beach. He captioned the photo, “Luck dragon.”

If Liam’s “thirst traps” are anything to go by, Dora has lately been spending more time with him in the wake of his recent split with Miley Cyrus split, the eonline report further stated.

The actor had filed for divorce from Miley in August after less than a year of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.

Post divorce, Liam has been linked with actress Maddison Brown. In fact, in October the two were spotted engaging in random PDA in New York.

