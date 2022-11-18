Actor Russell Crowe has given actor Liam Hemsworth a $20,000 plush Rolex watch.

Appearing alongside and directing the 32-year-old actor in their new film ‘Poker Face’, the 58-year-old star – who also wrote the screenplay – gave him a plush present before the motion picture’s premiere in Sydney, Australia, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“He bought me this Rolex. I went over to his house tonight. He gave me this. He’s a great friend. I love him,” Hemsworth told Australian radio show ‘The Kyle and Jackie O Show’.

Hemsworth also walked the premiere’s blue carpet with Gabriella Brooks, three months after speculation emerged that the couple had split. In August, it was claimed that Hemsworth and the 26-year-old actress had gone their separate ways after three years of dating, with Gabriella said to be “heartbroken”.

However, the pair looked smitten as the ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ star put his arms around Gabriella on the premiere of Liam’s latest film. Speaking previously about their relationship, Gabriella said: “My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me.”

“And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself. I completely understand (the interest in her relationship). But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me. But he’s great. They (the Hemsworths) are great.

They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.”

Hemsworth previously married singer Miley Cyrus in December 2018 after almost a decade of on/off dating. However, the couple split eight months after the wedding and divorced in January 2020.

He was first linked to Gabriella in December 2019, following his split from Miley.

