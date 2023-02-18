ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Liam Neeson feels spinoffs are hurting ‘Star Wars’ legacy

Hollywood star Liam Neeson, who played the role of Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, doesn’t want to reprise his role.

The actor joined Paul Rudd on the recent episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live!’ and he explained the reason for not wanting to reprise the role, reports Variety.

It is because the ‘Star Wars’ franchise is damaging its own magic.

“No, I’m not,” Neeson said when asked if he’s interested in returning. “There’s so many spinoffs of ‘Star Wars.’ It’s diluting it to me, and it’s taken away the mystery and the magic in a weird way.”

As per Variety, Neeson had a brief cameo in the Disney+ series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, but he only had about two lines of dialogue. The actor made his ‘Star Wars’ debut in ‘Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’, but his character died and his ‘Star Wars’ tenure was cut short.

Neeson told ComicBook.com last year that he’d consider reprising Qui-Gon Jinn under one condition: It’s got to be a movie, not a television show.

