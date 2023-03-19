ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Liam Neeson reveals why he said no to playing James Bond because of his partner

NewsWire
0
0

While the search goes on for the next 007, Liam Neeson has revealed that the role of James Bond was once his for the taking, except that his partner had other ideas.

Following the success of ‘Schindler’s List’ (1993) in which he played the title role, Neeson’s star was high in the early 1990s, and the James Bond people came calling, reports ‘Deadline’.

Neeson told ‘The Times of London’ that he had expressed his strong interest in the role, until his then girlfriend, actress Natasha Richardson, intervened, wary of what Neeson called the “gorgeous girls in various countries getting in and out of (Bond’s) bed”.

As per ‘Deadline’, the actor revealed that Richardson had told him she wouldn’t marry him if he took the role, and so he turned it down – leaving the Licence to Kill free for Pierce Brosnan to collect. Neeson and Richardson got married in 1994 and had two sons before the actress’ death following a skiing accident in 2009.

Neeson’s career has contained more than his fair share of high-octane action thrills. His current role as Philip Marlowe in a new take on the Los Angeles-based private detective is his 100th movie, and he revealed he continues to be sent action scripts, despite now being 70.

The ‘Taken’ star told ‘The Times’, “I’ll call up my agent and say, ‘do they know what age I am?’

“People say I do my own stunts. I do not. But look, the dollar amount is very pleasing. And I’m not getting any younger.”

20230319-184404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Girls Aloud’ singer Sarah Harding passes away at 39

    Massage therapist testifies Harvey Weinstein masturbated before her

    Amber Heard on Johnny Depp: This is a man who tried...

    Adarsh Gourav joins Meryl Streep, Kit Harrington for anthology ‘Extrapolations’