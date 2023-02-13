ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Liam Neeson’s ‘Marlowe’ to release in India on Feb 24

Irish actor Liam Neeson’s 100th film ‘Marlowe’ will be released theatrically in India on February 24. The film, based on the bestselling novel by John Banville, is a gripping period thriller that promises to keep the viewers guessing right till the end.

Set in the late thirties, the film tells the story of Philip Marlowe, a sharp and sublime but down on the luck private detective who is tasked with the mission to find the ex-lover of a ravishing heiress. As he delves deeper into the hunt, Marlowe realises that there is much more to the case than what meets the eye.

The film, directed by Academy award winning filmmaker Neil Jordan, also features Diane Kruger, Alan Cumming and Danny Huston among others.

Liam, who began his film career back in 1978, is renowned for his powerful performances in films such as ‘Schindler’s List’, ‘Gangs of New York’ and ‘Love Actually’ among many other classics.

The film is being distributed in India by PVR Pictures.

