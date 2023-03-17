ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Liam Payne credits One Direction friends with helping him through ‘dark time’

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Liam Payne has credited his One Direction bandmates with helping him through “a dark time.”

The 29-year-old pop star shot to fame as part of One Direction in 2010 alongside Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles and although the group has been on hiatus since 2016, Liam felt it was “massively important” that he supported Louis at the premiere of his documentary ‘All of Those Voices’ on Thursday, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He told On Demand Entertainment: “I’m feeling good, I’m so excited. I was trying to surprise Louis by coming in but I didn’t know how I was going to get in otherwise.”

“It was massively important for me to be here, I’ll be honest with you – all the boys have been here for me and I’ve suffered a bit of a dark time in my life at the moment, and honestly, I wouldn’t be here without the boys.”

The ‘Strip That Down’ hitmaker, who has five-year-old son Bear with ex-girlfriend Cheryl but has been dating Kate Cassidy since October last year, went on to add that he was “so excited” to see the new documentary.

He added: “I’m so excited to see this. I can’t wait. He is so passionate about what he does. Even being here, it is so nostalgic and these guys are all amazing so I am really excited for him.”

Last month, Payne said that while he “cannot imagine” a reunion of the band just yet, he would be “surprised” if their paths didn’t cross again in one way or another at some point.

He said: “Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now. But I’d be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn’t have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I’d be up for that. I do miss the boys and I do definitely miss being one of the five, but I like doing my own thing too.”

20230317-173003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mugdha Godse opts for no-fuss, eco-friendly Ganpati puja

    Arulnithi-starrer ‘Dejavu’ teaser unveiled

    Makers of Prabhas, Deepika-starrer ‘Project K’ amp up curiosity factor

    Vaani Kapoor had to learn horse riding to ace her part...