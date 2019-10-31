Liberals benefited most from strategic voting: Angus Reid

OTTAWA

Strategic voting in all probability decided the outcome of one of the closest Canadian elections ever.

Though the struggling Liberals may not have captured the most votes, nor secured enough seats in the House of Commons for a majority, new data confirms they were able to successfully persuade enough voters to help their cause, even begrudgingly, rather than support another party which may have helped to elect the Conservatives.

A post-election survey from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute re-canvassed voters who were still considering their options, even into the late innings of the campaign. Their responses reveal that among those who voted strategically, most chose the party of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The study also offers a glimpse of just how volatile the campaign was. Nearly one-quarter of late-deciding voters (23%) say although they were leaning towards one party, they changed their minds and cast a ballot for another in the end.

Consider some of these statistics:

More than one-fifth (23%) of late-deciding voters say they left their decision for the final day, while another 12 percent say they settled on their candidate in the last couple of days

Green Party and NDP voters are most likely to say that their vote was primarily based on the policies that the party put forth during the campaign, and the idea that they felt those parties best represented them

Ultimately, half of the late-deciding voters (52%) said that they supported a candidate because they liked what they and their party offered, while half (48%) said that they simply disliked the alternatives more.

So in a way, no one party truly won or lost in this federal election. This election ended in a draw… until the next one.