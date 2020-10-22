Liberals survive confidence vote with NDP help

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s attempt to turn the opposition motion for a special investigations committee to probe alleged ‘Liberal scandals’ into a no-confidence vote was unsuccessful. MPs voted 180-146 to defeat the opposition motion, with the NDP, Greens and Independent MPs voting with the Liberals thereby averting an election on Wednesday.

Despite the vote, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh would not say on Thursday that he has confidence in the government.

The federal Conservatives are now pushing for a sweeping probe of COVID-19 response at the health committee.

“The Liberal’s response to COVID-19 needs to be reviewed. Canadians deserve a government that will have their backs. A government that will develop our local medical equipment production chain without the worry of Liberal insiders getting rich off taxpayers,” O’Toole reiterated his party’s position in a statement on Thursday.

“In bringing this motion forward, we want to offer the government a chance to work with us, better its approach, and act with transparency. Canadians deserve a government that learns lessons from mistakes and successes so we can prepare better for the future. That is what this motion will accomplish,” he added

The federal Liberals and opposition Conservatives have been sparring over a proposal to create a parliamentary committee to probe the former’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and possible ethical lapses.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said that there will be snap elections if his government loses a confidence vote on the opposition’s motion to set up the committee.

“We have rolled out unprecedented measures to support Canadians, to support small businesses, to support families, to support communities right across the country, and we feel that parliamentarians should in this exceptional time have an ability to look very carefully at all that spending. And that’s why we’re proposing this special committee,” he said. “But it will be up to parliamentarians and the opposition to decide whether they want to make this minority Parliament work, or whether they’ve lost confidence in this government’s ability to manage this pandemic and continue to govern this country during this crisis.”

The government had proposed striking a special committee with a narrower mandate to review the federal Covid-19 program spending.

But in an argument, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said that creating a special committee to probe possible misuse of finances during the pandemic would not constitute legitimate grounds for triggering a general election.

On Tuesday, O’Toole said his party’s push to strike a so-called “anti-corruption” committee to scrutinize government spending, lobbying and the delivery of federal aid programs is simply about holding the government to account on possible mis-spending and ethical lapses. It was not to force an election, he clarified.

While Singh wouldn’t comment on the confidence issue, he did say that his party wouldn’t support a snap election.