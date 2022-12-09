Assam Police have arrested a member of the Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) terror outfit in Cachar district, a top official said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Numal Mahato said that Seiminthang alias Alex Gangte, was arrested on Thursday and one 9mm pistol along with ammunition was found in his possession.

“Based on a tip-off, Cachar police conducted a special operation in the Hari Nagar area under Joypur police station and arrested the 28-year-old self-styled cadre of the banned terrorist organisation,” he said.

The cadre originally hails from Jinam Ghat area in the Dima Hasao district.

Mahato further said since the LTT was formed in 2018, it has carried out criminal activities like kidnappings, murders, illegal tax collection, among others.

At least 12 members of the outfit, including the chairman and deputy chairman, had surrendered before the Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh on July 29.

