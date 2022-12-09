INDIA

Liberation Tigers of Tribals member arrested in Assam

NewsWire
0
0

Assam Police have arrested a member of the Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) terror outfit in Cachar district, a top official said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Numal Mahato said that Seiminthang alias Alex Gangte, was arrested on Thursday and one 9mm pistol along with ammunition was found in his possession.

“Based on a tip-off, Cachar police conducted a special operation in the Hari Nagar area under Joypur police station and arrested the 28-year-old self-styled cadre of the banned terrorist organisation,” he said.

The cadre originally hails from Jinam Ghat area in the Dima Hasao district.

Mahato further said since the LTT was formed in 2018, it has carried out criminal activities like kidnappings, murders, illegal tax collection, among others.

At least 12 members of the outfit, including the chairman and deputy chairman, had surrendered before the Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh on July 29.

20221209-095604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 MLAs including 2 of NPP quit Meghalaya assembly; likely to...

    Humiliation of girls at Kerala NEET centre turns heat on National...

    IPL auction was not even on my mind; was trying to...

    Why OIC silent over atrocities on Muslims in China: National Commission...