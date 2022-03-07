WORLD

Libya declares force majeure in 2 major oilfields

By NewsWire
0
0

Libya’s state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) has declared a state of force majeure in two of the country’s largest oilfields after an armed group closed pumping valves.

“Those closures (of the valves) came after a price jump of more than $100 per barrel of crude oil. The same group closed these valves between the years 2014 and 2016, a time when oil prices went up,” Xinhua news agency quoted NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla as saying.

The closure of the oilfields caused a loss of 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day, the Chairman said.

Sanalla said the shutdown is aimed to “create chaos in the country”, demanding the Attorney General to bring those responsible to justice.

“For a decade, the infrastructure of the oil sector has been subjected to attacks and sabotage. This resulted in difficult economic challenges,” the NOC Chairman said.

Oil and gas constitute one major source of Libya’s revenue.

However, the sector has suffered over the past years from armed conflict and closures of oil fields and ports.

20220307-111201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.