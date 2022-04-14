The Joint Committee of Libya’s House of Representatives and High Council of State have started consultations in Cairo to determine the constitutional basis for the upcoming elections, the UN Support Mission in Libya said in a statement.

“It is the belief of the Libyan public that the ultimate solution to the issues that continue to plague Libya is through elections, held on a solid constitutional basis and electoral framework that provides the guardrails for an electoral process which clearly defines milestones and timelines going forward,” Stephanie Williams, adviser to the UN Secretary-General for Libya, told the delegates from the two bodies on Wednesday.

“You have a critical role to play in making your voice heard in support of your 2.8 million fellow Libyan citizens who have registered to vote,” added Williams, who launched the talks, Xinhua news agency reported.

Libya was expecting to hold presidential elections on December 24, 2021. However, the elections were postponed indefinitely because of technical and legal issues, according to the High National Elections Commission.

In March, Williams announced an initiative to form a joint committee of the House of Representatives and the High Council of State to reach a firm constitutional basis to hold national elections as soon as possible.

