WORLD

Libya, Italy sign agreements to enhance cooperation

NewsWire
0
0

A visiting Italian delegation headed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday signed agreements on enhancing cooperation in various fields with Libya in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah told a joint press conference along with Meloni that they discussed increasing cooperation in the fields of energy, economy, border control and combating illegal immigration, as well as coordination of political positions between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The foreign ministers of the two states also signed a memorandum of understanding, under which Italy will provide Libya with five fully equipped ships to be used for search and rescue operations, Dbeibah said.

Italian energy company Eni and Libyan National Oil Corporation agreed on the development of Structures A&E, a strategic project aimed at increasing gas production to supply the Libyan domestic market and ensure gas export to Europe, Eni said in a statement.

“The combined gas production from the two structures will start in 2026 and reach a plateau of 750 million standard gas cubic feet per day,” the statement added.

20230129-064005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iranian commander warns against ‘foreign interference’ in internal affairs

    Justice Katju’s expert opinion in Nirav Modi case “less than objective,”...

    Wildfire burns along California coast with 5% containment

    US House adjourns with no Speaker elected for 1st time in...