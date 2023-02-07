WORLD

Libya plans to reopen all closed border crossings

The Libyan Illegal Immigration Control Department has said that Libya plans to reopen all of the closed border crossings.

The announcement was made on Tuesday after Mohamed al-Khoja, the Head of the department, paid a visit to the southwestern border city of Ghadames and met with local security officials, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Khoja discussed with the security officials strengthening security in the area and the efforts to fight illegal activities, mainly illegal immigration, according to a statement issued by the department.

Al-Khoja also visited the Libyan-Algerian border crossing, where he opened the office of the immigration control department, the statement said.

Taking advantage of Libya’s insecurity and chaos since the fall of late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011, many migrants, mostly Africans, choose to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores from the country.

