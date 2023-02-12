LIFESTYLEWORLD

Libya sends 2 planes of aid to Turkey, Syria

The Libyan government has sent two airplanes full of relief items to Syria and Turkey to help deal with the impact of the deadly earthquake.

“We sent airplanes carrying relief items as well as more than 70 medical, emergency and recovery personnel,” Gibril Shtewi, a Libyan aid official told Xinhua on Sunday.

The Libyan teams so far rescued 27 people, recovered 53 bodies, and provided medical assistance to more than 400 people in southern Turkey, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Libyan government has sent 55 rescue and safety specialists as well as four tracing dogs to “help authorities in Turkey deal with the consequences of the earthquakes”.

More than 30,000 people were killed and many more were injured so far after two strong earthquakes hit Syria and Türkiye on February 6.

