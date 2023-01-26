A Libyan official has urged Switzerland to reopen its consulate in the coastal city of Benghazi and facilitate procedures for Libyan nationals to visit the European country.

Youssef Al-Aqouri, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, made the remarks during a meeting with the Swiss Ambassador to Libya Joseph Ringley in Benghazi, Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying.

The two officials discussed commercial and scientific cooperation as well as the return of Swiss companies to Libya, according to the statement.

Al-Aqouri praised Switzerland for supporting Libya’s stability by hosting political dialogues in Geneva, reiterating Libya’s willingness to work with Switzerland on human rights issues, it added.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen communication and coordination, it noted.

Historically, there was a Swiss embassy in Tripoli, while Libya maintained an embassy in Bern.

