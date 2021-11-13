The Libyan Foreign Ministry has confirmed its willingness to cooperate with media to cover the upcoming elections slated for December 24.

“The Foreign Media Department reiterates its willingness to cooperate with all regional and international media organisations and news agencies to cover the elections scheduled on December 24,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

“The Foreign Media Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the High National Elections Commission have previously formed a joint working committee, aiming to grant entry visas for journalists and reporters as well as media organisations to cover the elections,” it added.

Libya plans to hold general elections as part of a roadmap adopted by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).

The elections had previously been planned for early 2019, after they were initially scheduled to be held on December 10, 2018.

More than 2.8 million Libyan voters are expected to cast their ballots on December 24 to choose a President.

Meanwhile, the Libyan parliamentary elections, originally planned to be held on the same day as the presidential poll, have been postponed to January 2022.

–IANS

ksk/