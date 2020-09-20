Libyan Coast Guard rescues 128 illegal immigrants

Tripoli, Sep 20 (IANS) The Libyan Coast Guard has rescued 128 illegal immigrants off the country’s western coast, authorities said.

“The Coast and Ports Guard handed over to the Tripoli reception centre 128 illegal immigrants, who were on rubber boats (at sea),” Xinhua news agency quoted the Anti-Illegal Immigration Department as saying on Saturday.

The rescued immigrants are African, Asian and Arab nationals, the Department said, adding that humanitarian assistance has been provided to them.

Following the 2011 fall of former leader Mummar Gaddafi’s government, Libya has been plagued by a state of insecurity and chaos that prompts thousands of illegal migrants to attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea towards Europe.

According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 8,400 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya in 2020.

Thousands of illegal immigrants, who were either rescued at sea or arrested by authorities, remain detained in overcrowded reception centres in Libya, despite repeated international calls to close them.

–IANS

ksk/