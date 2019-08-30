Libyan coastguard rescue 108 migrants: Report

Sabratha (Libya), Sep 4 (IANS/AKI) A Libyan Coast Guard patrol boat saved 108 migrants off the northwest coastal city of Sabratha, reports said.

Those rescued on Monday included 13 women and seven children and were of different Middle Eastern and African nationalities, the Libyan Observer daily reported on Tuesday, citing a Facebook post by the Libyan Coast Guard.

The migrants were taken to an immigration shelter in the district capital, Zawiya, the post added.

Last week, Libyan Coast Guard rescued 65 migrants while five other bodies were recovered off the coast of Khoms, to the east of Tripoli, the Libyan Observer said.

